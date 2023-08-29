STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Office of Stafford County Sheriff detailed an arrest made on Aug. 28 after a man rammed into multiple sheriff deputies’ vehicles.

On Monday night, a deputy and his K-9 partner noticed a stolen Ford F-150 at a Wawa on S Gateway Drive.

Wayne Motley, 46, of Spotsylvania, had stolen the car and was already wanted for felony charges.

While Motley was pumping gas into the stolen truck, officers began to block possible escape paths. Deputy S.T. Myers parked his patrol car in front of the truck while Deputy D.S. Jett waited close by.

They ordered Motley to raise his hands and walk back to Deputy Jett. While he initially complied, officers said he “bolted into the truck” and hit the side of Deputy Myers’s SUV. He also backed into Deputy Jett’s vehicle, pinballing between the two cars.

Sgt. M.E. Gordon arrived on the scene and placed the front of her car against the side of the Ford, pinning it. First Sgt. D.W. Fetterolf used a baton to beak out the driver’s side windows, and Motley surrendered.

(Images courtesy of the Office of Stafford County Sheriff via Facebook)

Officers searched the car and found suspected controlled substances.

At the time of the incident, Motley was wanted in Stafford for unauthorized use and petit larceny and in Spotsylvania for felony failure to appear.

He was charged with obstruction vandalism to the Wawa gas pumps, two counts of felony vandalism to Sheriff’s vehicles, misdemeanor vandalism to a Sheriff’s vehicle, driving suspended, possession of a controlled substance, attempted malicious wounding to a police K-9, DUI, and possession of controlled paraphernalia and refusal.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Neither the deputies nor the K-9 were injured.