STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Three men from New York were arrested for purchasing Apple products and then fraudulently returning them.

The men were arrested on Dec. 18 at the Target in Stafford Market Place. The men were suspected of purchasing Apple electronics, replacing them with a “cheap replica device,” repackaging them, applying a new security tag and then returning them for a gift card or refund.

Deputies arrested the first suspect as he completed the return of the fake Apple electronics. Police said that the second suspect saw the apprehension and tried to get away, but deputies also arrested him. The third suspect was arrested while trying to get to his car in the parking lot to escape.

The suspects were identified as Rui Lin, 24; Hong Liu, 23; and Sheng Chen, 24. They are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said charges for the three men include obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy, possession of stolen property with intent to sell and possession of controlled substances.

A total of $91,413 in stolen Apple products seized include: