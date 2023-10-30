STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A teenage father from Stafford is facing a murder charge as a result of his 3-month-old’s death on Oct. 27.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a medical emergency on Richland Road at about 12:25 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive 3-month-old boy.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Detectives began investigating and charged the boy’s father, Dallas Bowling, 19, with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

A spokesperson for SCSO confirmed Bowling worked for Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

“Stafford County Fire and Rescue is aware of the serious allegations of second-degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department. The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold,” the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the post, he was placed on Administrative Leave as the investigation continues.