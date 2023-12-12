STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office detained a juvenile after he was involved in a hit-and-run and they found an AR-15 rifle – along with tobacco and marijuana – in his car.

The incident occurred on Dec. 10 around 4:30 p.m. when a call was made about a collision that happened at an AutoZone, located at 312 Worth Ave.

The caller said after the initial crash, they saw two juveniles get out of their car and started harassing the driver of the other car. The two juveniles then drove away in their car before police arrived.

According to police, the victim said the two juveniles aggressively approached him and the juvenile passenger began threatening him.

After searching for the juveniles, they eventually found them and the driver confirmed he had been in the crash and only had a learner’s permit. During the conversation, police observed tobacco and marijuana in the driver’s possession. He later found out there was a rifle in his car as well. Police found the AR-15 with a loaded magazine.

Criminal complaints were filed against the driver for underage possession of a firearm, hit and run, underage possession of marijuana, underage possession of tobacco and driving without a license. He was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Criminal complaints were also filed against the juvenile passenger of the car for disorderly conduct and simple assault. Police released him to his mother.