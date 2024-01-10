FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a West Virginia man who they say broke into a business Shawshank Redemption-style Sunday.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that deputies responded to the Auto Chiefs on Tyler Von Way in Fredericksburg around 10:40 a.m. for an alarm. After they arrived, they saw signs of a break-in at the next door business, Carplug, as well.

Deputies saw 35-year-old Jerrylee Adams there. He told them that he was there for dry wall work, but deputies contacted the businesses and both said that they had no knowledge of him.

“Adams was detained and deputies were able to uncover something similar to a scene from the Shawshank Redemption,” a news release from SCSO said.

(Image courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office) (Image courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said that Adams had first tried using a crowbar to break in through the front door of Auto Chiefs. When he was not able to, he broke in via a broken garage panel. After he got in, he tunneled through the wall to break into Carplug next door.

SCSO said that he then stole keys to a car, a company hat and a pen. The Sheriff’s Office said that Adams told responders he was going to use the pen to write a note telling the business that he was “taking the vehicle for a ‘test drive.'”

Police ran into him while he was on his way to get the vehicle. He still had all of the stolen items on him at that time.

SCSO charged Adams with two counts of statutory burglary, attempted grand larceny, larceny, possession of burglary tools and two counts of destruction of property.