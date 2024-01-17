STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Superintendent announced that school would be closed on Tuesday by giving a rendition of Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself.”

Stafford County Schools posted the funny video that has generated hundreds of likes and comments adding:

“Due to current weather conditions which are anticipated to worsen into icy conditions overnight, all Stafford Schools are closed on Tuesday, January 16. No buses will operate. Students will not participate in virtual instruction.

The School Board Organizational meeting and Advisory Committee Training have been postponed to Thursday, January 18.

There are many factors to consider when making the decision to close schools. Student safety remains paramount. Buses and student drivers should not navigate under dangerous road conditions. Please stay home and enjoy this fun snow day message!”