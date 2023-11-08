STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a medical team flew a high school student to the hospital Wednesday morning after an attack by another student.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it happened around 10 a.m. at Stafford High School. The helicopter landed a short time after that and took the injured student to the hospital.
SCSO said deputies detained the student who is accused of the assault.
The principal of Stafford High School sent a message to the school community about the incident:
This morning, Stafford County Fire and Rescue, along with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, and a medivac helicopter responded to our school. A student was airlifted to a local hospital after an altercation with another student.
I would like to take an opportunity to remind our community that any type of aggressive behavior is not tolerated at our school. Please know that all involved in this incident will be subject to the appropriate consequences per the Student Code of Conduct. Furthermore, this incident is not indicative of the way we conduct ourselves at Stafford High School. Each of us is expected to carry ourselves with respect, responsibility, and integrity each and every day.
I am reinforcing the following with students and staff, and as parents and guardians I hope you will do the same with your student at home – we expect respectful and civil discussion and behavior at all times. Resorting to violence is never the answer. The entire Stafford High School community is committed to upholding a safe and supportive environment. If you or your student feels they need assistance in understanding how to work through reactions to situations appropriately, please contact the school and we will provide appropriate resources and counseling.
I am asking for your support as parents and guardians. The altercation today was recorded by some of our students. While we have retrieved most of the recordings, we appreciate your support in checking your student devices and removing any related video to protect the privacy of everyone involved.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. We look forward to strengthening a collaborative relationship with parents. Again, thank you for your continued support. Please be assured your child’s safety is of the utmost importance to Stafford County Public Schools. As always if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at 540-371-7200.Allen Hicks, Principal, Stafford High School