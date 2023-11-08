STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a medical team flew a high school student to the hospital Wednesday morning after an attack by another student.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it happened around 10 a.m. at Stafford High School. The helicopter landed a short time after that and took the injured student to the hospital.

SCSO said deputies detained the student who is accused of the assault.

The principal of Stafford High School sent a message to the school community about the incident: