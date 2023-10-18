Officers found another 20,000 pills, cocaine, cash and a loaded firearm in the man's home.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies arrested a man after a package filled with roughly 15,000 fentanyl pills accidentally was mailed to the wrong address.

On Oct. 2, around 5:25 p.m., deputies went to a home after they received a report from someone there who said they got the package with the pills.

SCSO said there was a “plethora of fentanyl pills” (about 15,000) in the package.

Deputies said their investigation led them to Dwaine Jones Jr., 26, of Stafford, and that while searching his home on Torbert Loop on Oct. 17, they found an additional 20,000 fentanyl pills, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, more than $47,000 in cash and a loaded gun.

Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The gun near a child’s bedroom and the sheriff’s office notified Child Protective Services.

Deputies said Jones faces charges of conspiring to traffic fentanyl into the Commonwealth of Virginia, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm with distributing fentanyl.

As of Oct. 18, he was in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.