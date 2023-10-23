STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Mountain View High School student was suspended after bringing contraband to school.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20 around 10:10 a.m. at the school, located at 2135 Mountain View Road.

Another student overheard the boy mention having a gun and told a staff member, who then alerted the school’s resource officer.

Deputy A.L. Chaves found the suspected student who confirmed having contraband in his waistband, according to a news release.

He had a pocket knife, two vape devices and a BB gun. He confirmed it all belonged to him and he knowingly brought them to school. The student received criminal complaints for underage possession of tobacco and two counts of weapon possession on school grounds.

He was transported to Juvenile Intake and is being held there.