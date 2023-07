STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said two people died after a tractor trailer was involved in a crash with two cars on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said they responded to the crash on Interstate 95 that at about 4:40 a.m., they responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound at Mile Marker 136, which is near Centreport Parkway, in Stafford County.

Besides killing two people, the crash left a third person hurt.