RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia as multiple wildfires continue to spread across the state.

The State of Emergency went into effect on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is experiencing multiple wildfires around the state due to extremely dry conditions and high winds, both of which are common during the ongoing fall

fire season,” Youngkin said in his executive order. “These fires have and may continue to pose a significant threat to public health and safety. Specifically, two fires- the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap Fire in Patrick County broke containment lines in recent days. As such, additional resources are needed to contain these fires and respond to additional fires as necessary.”

As a result of the executive order, Youngkin has ordered state agencies to implement the Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Operations Plan. Among other orders, the Virginia National Guard will be deployed to aid the Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local agencies.

According to Attorney General Miyares, Youngkin’s declaration has also triggered the state’s anti-price gouging statutes, preventing consumers from being forced to overpay during an emergency event.

“The anti-price gouging laws in Virginia safeguard Virginians from exploitation by bad actors during a time of crisis,” Miyares said. “Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act will be thoroughly prosecuted by my office.”

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days from when it was announced.