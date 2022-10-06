LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording a girl in a high school bathroom without her knowing it.

The Leesburg Police Department said it received the report about the incident at Loudoun County High School on Oct. 3. The student accused of filming the girl supposedly shot video over a divider in a bathroom.

Police said they began an investigation into the allegation in conjunction with the school division.