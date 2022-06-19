FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police identified the person they believe was responsible for in a shooting that took place at Tysons Corner Center Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, investigators are looking for Noah Settles. Police said he got into an argument with a group of people, showed a gun, then fired several shots before driving away in a Cadillac with Washington, D.C. tags.

Settles is a well-known rapper in the District. He goes by the stage name No Savage and currently has more than 148,000 listens on Spotify a month and more than 50,000 YouTube subscribers.

According to a news release, he was arrested in 2019 and 2020 on gun possession charges.

If you know where Settles is, or have any other information about the incident, police ask you to call 703-691-2131.