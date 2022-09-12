FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police announced the arrest of a Herndon man who they believe is behind at least 13 incidents that started back in July. While he is behind bars now, police said during the press conference Monday afternoon that their work still isn’t done.

Fairfax County Police arrested 42-year-old Juan Alfaro Rodriguez of Herndon who they believe is connected to the numerous attempted abductions and assaults near and on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail. He now faces 5 indecent exposure charges.

Some community members still don’t feel safe out on the W&OD Trail. Reston runner Delaney Bevan was relieved to hear that Rodriguez was taken into custody. She was left shaken up by the repeated incidents and even stopped running alone during dawn and dusk.

“So I do feel safer but I probably am still not going to go running when it’s dark out. I’ll probably keep it to daytime hours,” Bevan explained.

Police are worried there could be more victims. FCPD is asking anyone with information or anyone who believes they could have encountered Rodiguez to contact them.

“It’s very important to report these incidents, no matter how small they might feel it is what we do learn that there are different things that people see when they’re running on that path at various times during the day,” Lt. Ryan Lazisky, Assistant Commander of FCPD’s Violent Crimes Division, explained.

Rodriguez also has an outstanding warrant in Suffolk County in Long Island, New York for attempted rape and sexual assault that police say happened last year. FCPD was contacted by the US Marshals about the active warrant for Rodriguez last week. The FCPD Fugitive Unit was then able to determine that Rodriguez was in the county. They initially arrested him for the New York crimes. Lt. Lazisky explained that “a very good tip” from a victim lead to charges against Rodriguez by Fairfax County Police.

“He does have similar motives, like in New York, which is where the charges came from. And he does have an extensive history,” Lt. Lazisky explained.

Patrick R. usually runs with his teenage daughter on the W&OD Trail. They have both decided that she will not run on the trail alone. While his daughter can soon make the decision for herself, he says he still won’t allow her to run alone.

“Overall, I think it’s [the trail] very safe and I love it out here. I use it almost every day,” Patrick explained. “But, there has been more than one incident, so yeah no, I don’t think I would advise her even at 18 to be out here by herself. No.”

In Herndon, police are investigating another 5 similar incidents to the ones Rodriguez is facing charges for in Fairfax County. Rodriguez could also face extradition back to New York for the active arrest warrant out of Suffolk County.