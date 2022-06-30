UPDATE 10:50 p.m. — Police were still on the scene at Springfield Town Center late Thursday night as they continued to work to piece together the details of what happened between the moment three officers surrounded the 37-year-old man in his car, and when he was shot.

During a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the officers followed protocol.

“I’ve watched a lot of body-worn camera footage in my three decades in policing, particularly as a police chief,” he said. “And I feel very comfortable that these police officers acted appropriately. They acted bravely in a dangerous situation.”

Police did not identify who the man was, but they did say he “has been convicted of many, many felonies.”

Executive Deputy Police Chief Brian Reilly said the Fugitive Warrant Squad had been tracking the man since Sunday when Reilly said he stole a firearm from a family member and fired it inside their house — a situation that led to a warrant being put out for his arrest.

At the press conference, police did not say definitively if the man had ever shot at the officers, or even pointed a gun toward them. They said an officer saw a gun, called it out, and then after the man was shot, police found a semi-automatic handgun in the car.

“I don’t see that,” Reilly said when asked if he saw the victim fire shots toward the officers in the body camera footage. “However we are going to do a search warrant on the vehicle to see if there’s any kind of evidence on the inside of any kind of gunshots.”

Police say they will release the body-worn camera footage within the next 30 days. They said all three officers’ cameras were on during the incident.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Police said that the suspect who was shot died at the hospital. They said that he was a 37-year-old man who was “very well known to the criminal justice system.”

Police said that they obtained an arrest warrant after he shot a gun in his home while family members were home. Officers were working together when they heard that the gunman would be in the parking lot on Thursday.

Three officers confronted him when the suspect pulled out a gun. All three were wearing their body-worn cameras. Chief Kevin Davis said that all three asked the suspect “at least 20 times” to drop his weapon.

The mall is currently open and there is no threat to the public. Visitors are asked to use the entrance and exits near Loisdale Road.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that an officer shot a suspect in the Springfield Mall on Thursday.

Officials said that they currently believe officers were trying to stop a wanted man when there was a confrontation. The suspect is being taken to a nearby hospital for his wounds.