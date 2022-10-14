ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A recent report presented the to Arlington County School Board found that despite making up smaller portions of the school populations, Black and Hispanic students make up the majority of those who were suspended during the 2021-22 school year.

The Office of School Climate & Culture report found that disparities were present in all age groups.

Black students make up just over 10% of the high school population in the county, but 34.9% of the suspensions. Hispanic students make up 31.1% of the high school population, but 44.8% of the suspensions.

The disparities are also present for English learners, who make up 26% of the middle school population but 44% of the suspensions, and students with disabilities (they make up 14% of the elementary school population but 56.5% of the suspensions).

APS’s action plan includes the implementation of an action plan for restorative justice, trauma-informed classrooms, and a student climate framework. It also plans to track suspension data quarterly to follow progress.

Additionally, the office has requested $350,000 in the FY24 budget to add staff members, including two Student Climate & Culture Specialists and a Trauma Informed Care Specialist.

“Don’t suspend a child because they got into an argument and someone swung,” Gradis White, the Director of School Climate & Culture, told the school board on Thursday night when discussing how to curb the trends. “Find out what happened to the child before they got to school this morning. What happened at home? Everything is not suspendable. We need to be able to build relationships and I need specialists to be able to build these relationships.”

The board discussion came after a two-hour work session where there was a sense of optimism built among board members that the disproportionalities could be reduced under this leadership.

Citing that the data is not unusual, School Board Member David Priddy said, “There was a common theme that we are doing something different and that this is the beginning of something good.”

Alison Babb, an advocate with Arlington Parents for Education, commended the board for tracking this issue and said it’s important to fix it. She notes the students penalized the most often are also those who need to be in the classroom the most.

“Every day they are not in school is a day they are not learning,” she said. “It only exacerbates the wide achievement gap that APS, unfortunately, had before the pandemic and it has only gotten worse after.”