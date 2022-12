HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court residence.

A Fairfax County Police Department S.W.A.T. team successfully negotiated the safe release of a hostage. The main suspect remains barricaded in the building.

Police have closed down a section of Herndon Parkway while heavy police presence deals with the situation.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until the situation concludes.