ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for information after an SUV hit a 16-year-old boy on a scooter Saturday, leaving him with critical injuries.

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) were at the intersection of North Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Investigators said it looked like the boy the scooter was on North Beauregard, making a turn onto Sanger when the SUV hit him. The driver of the SUV stayed there.

APD said its Crash Reconstruction Team was handling the investigation and asked anyone who witnessed what happened contact Officer Wes Vitale by phone at (703) 746-6178 or by email at wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov. Witnesses also can call the Alexandria Police Department at (703) 746-4444.