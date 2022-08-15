NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say.

Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI.

Morrell was last seen at her home in Norfolk on August 3 and her family and friends organized multiple searches in the city in the meantime.

It’s unclear at this time how and why she went to Arizona, but her grandmother said it’s not like her to leave home like this and there was no change in her behavior beforehand.

The FBI’s Norfolk office only shared this statement when contacted by WAVY.

“FBI Norfolk values the teamwork and collaborative efforts we have with our local law enforcement partners and we are happy about the positive outcome for Kadence and her family,” said Cassandra Temple with FBI Norfolk. “When a child is reported missing the FBI offers resources to the investigation and deploys special agents specifically trained and experienced in missing children matters. In this case, FBI Norfolk worked side-by-side with the Norfolk Police Department and the Tolleson Police Department to help locate and recover Kadence Morrell.”

Tolleson Police, in Arizona, told 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that Kadence is now being brought back to Norfolk. With the help of the FBI narrowing down the area the 15-year-old was in, TPD was able to find Kadence safe, uninjured and healthy in an area apartment complex.

Additionally, TPD say Kadence willingly went with them to the headquarters. The FBI has now taken the lead in the investigation in Tolleson following Kaaence’s recovery.

This is a breaking update. Look for more coverage coming up today.