RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The only food personality with frosted tips has shared his hottest takes on Virginia eateries.

The American comfort food gourmand, Guy Fieri, has visited over 1,250 restaurants as part of his popular Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Throughout the show’s 42 seasons, Fieri searches for the best local food spots around the country.

Food publication Mashed reportedly reviewed thousands of restaurants in order to compile a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

According to the list, Fieri’s favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond’s Monroe Ward neighborhood. Mashed says that Fieri deemed the popular Jewish delicatessen restaurant, Perly’s, to be the top spot in the Commonwealth.

The restaurant’s signature dishes include a number of traditional Jewish deli sandwiches with a modern spin, with punny names such as “Tuna Schmelt” and “Jewbano.” With consistently high rankings in local restaurant lists, including best brunch spots, Perly’s has cemented itself as a staple for locals and visitors alike.

During his visit, Fieri called the potato and duck pierogis “dynamite,” and enjoyed the restaurant’s Jewish egg rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut.

Perly’s is open every Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 111 E. Grace Street. The line can be long during busy hours, so be prepared to wait.