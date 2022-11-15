VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail.

The second phase of Metro’s Silver Line Extension adds 11.5 miles of new track, six new stations, and expands the transit system’s reach into Loudoun County, Virginia for the first time.

The project is no stranger to delays — it’s opening four years later than expected and costs $3 billion more than originally planned. Nevertheless, Metro’s leadership, along with several elected officials who’s support depended on this project’s success, say they’re ready to cut the ribbon and watch the Silver Line extension flourish into what it was ultimately constructed for: a rail connection to and from Dulles, and a transit link along one of the fastest-growing corridors in the entire country.

Where are the new stations?

The Silver Line extension is an addition to Metro’s already-existing Silver Line. All of the six new stations are in either Fairfax or Loudoun counties in Virginia:

Reston Town Center

Herndon

Innovation Center

Dulles International Airport

Loudoun Gateway

Ashburn

How much will it cost to ride?

The most it’ll ever cost for a one-way Metro ride to Dulles Airport is $6. The price you pay depends on when you’re going and where you’re coming from. On weekends, Metro has a flat fare of $2, which means no matter your origin or destination, you’ll only pay $2.

How long will it take to get to Dulles on Metro?

The answer to this question also depends on where you’re coming from. From the new Ashburn station, it’s only 10 minutes. From the Rosslyn station, it’s 45 minutes. From Metro Center in downtown D.C., it’ll take just under an hour.

Things get a bit longer if you start your trip from Metro stations in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. According to Metro’s Trip Planner, it’ll take a little less than two hours to ride from the Orange Line’s New Carrollton Station to Dulles.

Even with the longer trip, after all the costs of ride-sharing or terminal parking, airport-goers could save upwards of $80 — or more — if they chose Metro

A graph showing example ride times between the new Silver Line stations. Courtesy: WMATA

Where do I go after I arrive at the Dulles station?

Once you arrive at the station, you’ll head down the stairs, escalators, or elevators. Unlike the Reagan National Airport station, the Dulles stop is connected to the airport via an underground tunnel. Using moving walkways, it takes between 5 and 8 minutes to walk from the station to the airport terminal.