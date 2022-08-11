RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether you’re a stout guy, a sour girl, a kölsh king or an experimental queen, you’ll find a beer here. The best-of-the-best craft beer throughout all of Virginia has been sampled and ranked, and the winners of the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup (VCBG) have been announced.

This year’s competition included beer varieties from more than 100 Virginia breweries, 14 of which were new to the event this year. Out of the almost 400 different types of beer entered in the running, around a third were judged to be placeholders in the 33 distinct categories.

“It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft Beer Cup has the most competitors in its history. The VCBG is initiating new marketing programs to drive thirsty consumers to tasting rooms to help grow independent craft beer,” said Brett Vassey, VCBG President and CEO.

All winning beers will be featured in their brewery tasting rooms and through brewery wholesale and retail partners. To plan your next visit, you can find a map of Virginia breweries here.

Check out the comprehensive list of all winners grouped by category below:

BEST IN SHOW

First Place — Decipher Brewing , Barley Late Kölsch

— , Barley Late Kölsch Second Place — Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog

— Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog Third Place — Port City Brewing, Optimal Wit

ALTERNATIVE GRAIN(S) or SUGAR(S)

First Place — Makers Craft Brewery, Bragadocious

— Makers Craft Brewery, Bragadocious Second Place — Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Lucky Cat

— Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Lucky Cat Third Place — No award in this category

AMBER ALES

First Place — Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red

— Lake Anne Brew House, Reston Red Second Place — Iron Pipe Alewerks, Sassenach

— Iron Pipe Alewerks, Sassenach Third Place — The Garage Brewery, Rusted Nail Amber Ale

AMBER LAGERS

First Place — Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna Lager

— Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna Lager Second Place — Bingo Beer Company, Costa Chica

— Costa Chica Third Place — Black Hoof Brewing Company, Full Quiver Marzen

AMERICAN LAGERS

First Place — Richbrau Brewing Company , Richbrau Lager

— , Richbrau Lager Second Place — Cedar Run Brewery, Tiller Lite Lager

— Cedar Run Brewery, Tiller Lite Lager Third Place — Harvest Gab Brewery, Stud Lite

BELGIAN WIT

First Place — Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

— Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit Second Place — Ornery Beer Company, Down Wit It

— Ornery Beer Company, Down Wit It Third Place — No award in this category

BRITISH BITTERS

First Place — Cooling Pond Brewery, Boswell’s Tavern Very Special Bitter

— Cooling Pond Brewery, Boswell’s Tavern Very Special Bitter Second Place — Dancing Kilt Brewery , Bitter Duergar Ale

— , Bitter Duergar Ale Third Place — Caiseal Beer and Spirits Co., Red Ale

BROWN ALE

First Place — Tradition Brewing Company, Tradition Honey Brown

— Tradition Brewing Company, Tradition Honey Brown Second Place — Skipping Rock Beer Company, Roasted Pecan Brown Ale

— Skipping Rock Beer Company, Roasted Pecan Brown Ale Third Place — Three Leg Run , Paper Boy Brown Ale

— , Paper Boy Brown Ale Honorable Mention — Caboose Brewing Company, Boxcar Brown

CREAMS and BLONDES

First Place — Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water

— Pale Fire Brewing Company, Taking Water Second Place — Barley Naked Brewing Company , For Fox Sake

— , For Fox Sake Third Place — Old Ox Brewery, Cream Ale

DARK EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bar Bier

— Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Black Bar Bier Second Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager

— Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Rusty Roadrunner Lager Third Place — Barley Naked Brewing Company, Drop Your Schwarz

DOUBLE IPA

First Place — Alesation Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2

— Alesation Brewing Company, Hopsneeze Gen2 Second Place — Tucked Away Brewing Company, Not My Problem

— Tucked Away Brewing Company, Not My Problem Third Place — Chaos Mountain Brewing, Shut Up John

EUROPEAN SOUR

First Place — Strangeways Brewing Company , Uberlin

— , Uberlin Second Place — Stable Craft, Porch Sipping

— Stable Craft, Porch Sipping Third Place — No award in this category

EXPERIMENTAL

First Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Trial of Dmitri

— Benchtop Brewing Company, Trial of Dmitri Second Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Rice Cubed

— Benchtop Brewing Company, Rice Cubed Third Place — Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid

FRUIT

First Place — South Street Brewery , Bluesbuester

— , Bluesbuester Second Place — Big Ugly Brewing, Hot Pursuit

— Big Ugly Brewing, Hot Pursuit Third Place — Blue Mountain Brewery, Drink a Peach

— Blue Mountain Brewery, Drink a Peach Honorable Mention — Lake Anne Brew House, All That Razz

GERMAN AND AMERICAN WHEAT

First Place — 2 Silos Brewing Company, Hefe

— 2 Silos Brewing Company, Hefe Second Place — The Virginia Beer Company , Saving Daylight

— , Saving Daylight Third Place — Barnhouse Brewery, Harvest Hefe

HAZY IPA

First Place — Three Notch’d Brewing Company , King of Clouds Juicy IPA

— , King of Clouds Juicy IPA Second Place — Stable Craft, Robot Cowboy

— Stable Craft, Robot Cowboy Third Place — Long Way Brewing, Forecast: Downpour

INTERNATIONAL LAGER

First Place — Caboose Brewing Company, Bienvenidos Mexican Lager

— Caboose Brewing Company, Bienvenidos Mexican Lager Second Place — Stone Brewing , Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

— , Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager Third Place — 2 Silos Brewing, Dos Silos

IPA

First Place — Precarious Beer Project , Chug Rug

— , Chug Rug Second Place — Ornery Beer Company, Pacific Waves

— Ornery Beer Company, Pacific Waves Third Place — Big Lick Brewing Company, The GreeHeen

IRISH RED

First Place — Old House Vineyards, Irish Red

— Old House Vineyards, Irish Red Second Place — Barley Naked Brewing Company , Rockhill Irish Red

— , Rockhill Irish Red Third Place — No award in this category

— No award in this category Honorable Mention — Tradition Brewing Company, Red Willie

KÖLSCH

First Place — Decipher Brewing , Barley Late Kölsch

— , Barley Late Kölsch Second Place — Jack Mason’s Tavery and Brewery, Log Hopper Kölsch

— Jack Mason’s Tavery and Brewery, Log Hopper Kölsch Third Place — Bear Chase Brewing Company, Kodiak Kölsch

MIXED FERMENTATION

First Place — Richbrau Brewing Company , Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale

— , Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale Second Place — Fine Creek Brewing Company, Biere De Coupage

— Fine Creek Brewing Company, Biere De Coupage Third Place — Fine Creek Brewing Company, Barrel Aged Golden Sour

MONASTIC ALE

First Place — Nansemond Brewing Station, Golden Express Belgian Singel

— Nansemond Brewing Station, Golden Express Belgian Singel Second Place — Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery, Belgian Blonde

— Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery, Belgian Blonde Third Place — Barking Rose Brewing Co + Farm, Downton Abbey Ale

PALE ALES

First Place — Alewerks Brewing Company , Chesapeake Pale Ale

— , Chesapeake Pale Ale Second Place — Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile

— Olde Salem Brewing Company, Moonlight Mile Third Place — No award in this category

PALE EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog

— Harvest Gap Brewery, Devil Dog Second Place — Hardywood Park Craft Brewery , Hardwood Fighting Hokies Lager

— , Hardwood Fighting Hokies Lager Third Place — Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside

PILSNER

First Place — Caboose Brewing Company, Das Gut

— Caboose Brewing Company, Das Gut Second Place — Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager

— Blue Mountain Brewery, Classic Lager Third Place — Beltway Brew Co., Pilsner

PORTERS

First Place — Port City Brewing Company, Porter

— Port City Brewing Company, Porter Second Place — Heliotrope Brewery, Charm Offensive

— Heliotrope Brewery, Charm Offensive Third Place — Alewerks Brewing Company, Protocol Porter

SAISON

First Place — Crazy Rooster Brewing Company , Touche De Gris

— , Touche De Gris Second Place — Barking Rose Brewing Co. + Farm, Farmhand

— Barking Rose Brewing Co. + Farm, Farmhand Third Place — Eastern Divide Brewing Company, Siege of Savannah Saison

SMOKE

First Place — The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Piggyback

— The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Piggyback Second Place — WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo

— WildManDan Brewery, We are Pivo Third Place — Stone Brewing, Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies

SPECIALTY IPA

First Place — No award in this category

— No award in this category Second Place — Benchtop Brewing Company, Blanc Water

— Benchtop Brewing Company, Blanc Water Third Place — Lost Barrel Brewing, Tangerine Imperial IPA

STOUTS

First Place — Harpers Ferry Brewing Company, Pollywog Irish Stout

— Harpers Ferry Brewing Company, Pollywog Irish Stout Second Place — Moon Hollow Brewing, New Moon Milk Stout

— Moon Hollow Brewing, New Moon Milk Stout Third Place — Gloucester Brewing Company, Shucking Good

STRONG ALE

First Place — Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Bishops Pass Ale

— Great American Restaurants – Sweetwater Tavern, Bishops Pass Ale Second Place — Decipher Brewing , Artemis

— , Artemis Third Place — Water’s End Brewery, Barley Beast

STRONG EUROPEAN LAGERS

First Place — Wasserhund Brewing Company, Zero Tolerance

— Wasserhund Brewing Company, Zero Tolerance Second Place — Flying Ace Distillery and Brewery, Prototype Delta Delta 1 Doppelbock

— Flying Ace Distillery and Brewery, Prototype Delta Delta 1 Doppelbock Third Place — Broken Window Brewing Company, The Lumber Snack

VEGETABLE/SPICE

First Place — St George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager

— St George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager Second Place — Richbrau Brewing Company , Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout

— , Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout Third Place — Cova Brewing Company, Coffee Snob

WOOD