FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect of a sexual assault incident at a hotel in the Vienna area of Fairfax County has been identified and arrested in Washington, D.C., thanks to tips from the community.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Patrick Craig Locke, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Metro Center station.

Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.

According to Fairfax Police, 30-year-old Patrick Craig Locke of D.C. was seen by security cameras at several Metro stations as well as near a hotel where they say he physically and sexually assaulted a woman. (Photos: Fairfax Police)

After observing the suspect’s movements by reviewing security camera footage taken at the Metro stations, it was determined that he took the train from the Eastern Market Station to the Capital South Station, where he got on the Silver Line, which took him to the Spring Hill Station, where he got out and walked to the hotel.

After leaving the hotel, the suspect went back to the Spring Hill Station and took the Silver Line to Metro Center, where he got on the Red Line heading towards Glenmont.

Following the posting of images taken of the suspect online, police got several tips from the community and were able to identify him after it was determined that he had been previously arrested in Montgomery County.

After Locke was identified by police, they obtained warrants for brandishing, rape, burglary with intent to commit rape and abduction with intent to defile. Locke was found on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Metro Center Station in D.C. and arrested. He was not armed at the time.

Locke is being held at the Central Detention Facility in D.C. and will be extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Anyone who believes they have had inappropriate contact with Locke or has information related to the Oct. 1 incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.