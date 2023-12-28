VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) released a few tips for flu prevention after it reported the first pediatric flu death of the season.

The child was from the state’s Eastern region. Officials did not give the child’s exact age but said they were between the ages of five and 12 years old.

The VDH said to follow these tips for flu prevention:

Everyone six months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine while consulting their healthcare provider as needed.

Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand) and staying home when you feel sick.

If you do become sick with the flu, seek healthcare early in your illness if necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications.

As the weather gets colder in Virginia, flu cases are expected to rise, especially among young and school-aged children.

Click here to find out where you can get a flu vaccine or contact your local health department. For questions or more information, call (804) 864-8141.