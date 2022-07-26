LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said several people were put out of their homes in Leesburg Tuesday because of an explosion and fire.

Crews were on their way to the 42000 block of Running Creek Sq. when they received word that people may have been trapped inside a house there. When the crews arrived, however, they found that people were out of all houses in a row of townhomes.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said there was a large volume of fire which triggered a second alarm. The effort of crews, plus non-combustible siding, helped prevent the spread of flames to town houses other than the one where the fire started. There was smoke and water damage to the homes on either side of the town house where the fire was.

Medics took one person with minor burns and one firefighter with minor injuries to the hospital. The firefighter was released.

A total of 13 people were displaced. They were receiving help from the American Red Cross or staying with friends.

Firefighters said working smoke alarms helped to alert people to the fire and get them out of the town house.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office still was looking into the cause of the fire later in the day Tuesday.