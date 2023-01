A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday. (Image courtesy of Virginia State Police via Twitter)

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike.

Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. Officials said that around 3:40 p.m., the queue went into Maryland.