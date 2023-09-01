DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — After the evening rush, the Dulles International Airport seemed to be calmer than the previous 36 hours, as travelers embarked on getaways for the Labor Day weekend.

Travelers spoke with DC News Now on Friday evening said their experiences were smooth, quick and easy.

Krish Rajam, a Maryland resident who was flying to Ireland said he picked a flight later in the evening, which worked out for him.

“I didn’t want to get caught up in the Beltway traffic,” he said.

“We just pulled up and walked in,” another international flyer said.

The TSA said an expected 14 million passengers were set to fly between Friday and Wednesday, with more starting their weekend early by leaving on Thursday. That number would be an 11% increase over 2022 totals.

“This year has been a little bit more of ‘the year of travel’ for us,” said Rakesh Srinivasan, who was flying to Los Angeles. “Given the fact that we came out of the pandemic, last year was a little bit iffy.”

For people staying locally and opting to drive, AAA recommends leaving on Saturday before 10 a.m., or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic.