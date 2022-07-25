PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — As this heat wave stretches on another day here in the WMV, we’re asking the question – what are the risks of heat exhaustion and more importantly, heat stroke. DC News Now’s Katie Rhee got to go inside an urgent care to see how they treat patients suffering from heat-related symptoms.

Dr. Minh Tran, a family practitioner at Patient First Urgent Care in Prince William County, says everyone is at risk of experiencing heat exhaustion, especially in this heat wave. With temperatures so high for such a long stretch of time, some could experience heat exhaustion after just a few minutes.

“We all are at the same amount of risk.” Dr. Minh Tran, family practitioner at Patient First Urgent Care

As the heat wave lingers another day, doctors are warning people not to ignore the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Dr. Tran explains that one of the signs to distinguish heat exhaustion from heat stroke is the condition of a person’s skin.

“When you’re talking about the difference between heat stroke is when you start having disorientation and when your skin is dry, hot and you begin to heat up,” Dr. Train explained. “The other one where heat exhaustion, the skin is still cool and clammy.”

Dr. Tran says he’s seeing a higher number of patients experiencing heat exhaustion come to his urgent care and some people could begin to experience symptoms in a matter of minutes.

“If somebody’s outdoors and they frequently outdoor do work, they might last a little longer because their body is accustomed it,’ Dr. Tran said. “But for those of us in the office all the time, for us, it could come quite rapidly even from waiting for the bus to come and pick you up.”

When Dr. Tran suspects a patient is experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat stroke, he and his staff start by taking these steps.

“First we want to cool him down with a wet rag and start IV hydration. Then we do bloodwork and we go on from there to see if we can adjust to see what’s going on with the electrolytes in the body and how dehydrated they are,” Dr. Tran explained. “We have labs here we can do or if needed, send [the patient] to the nearby hospital.”

Dr. Tran also stressed that people should keep a closer eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke in kids and the elderly as they are at higher risk, especially during these high temperatures.