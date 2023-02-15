FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — I-95 experienced backups and delays after a truck hauling hay caught on fire near exit 136 on Wednesday.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation said that the crash blocked off the right lane near Centreport Parkway. At one point, there was about a two-mile backup.

Image courtesy of VDOT Fredericksburg via Twitter

Crews ended up towing the trailer to a nearby off-ramp, which was then closed so crews could unload the hay and monitor any fire or smoke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ramp reopened just before 7:30 p.m. — over four hours after it was first closed.