The U.S. Attorney's Offices said clients included politicians, military officers, and government contractors who had security clearances.

BOSTON (DC News Now) — Federal prosecutors said three people face charges for their part in a “high-end brothel network” that operated in Massachusetts and Northern Virginia.

The United States District Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said the locations in Virginia were at apartment complexes in Fairfax and Tysons: Avalon Mosaic Apartments and Hanover Tysons, respectively.

The locations in Massachusetts were in Cambridge and Watertown.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the following people put together an infrastructure for brothels in multiple states, then used it “to persuade, induce and entice women” to go to Massachusetts and Northern Virginia as prostitutes:

Han Lee, a/k/a “Hana,” 41, of Cambridge, Mass.

James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.

Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass.

Investigators said the group rented, furnished, and maintained the apartments in Fairfax, Tysons, and the Massachusetts locations. They also said the three people coordinated flights and transportation for the women whom they recruited and allowed them to stay in the brothel locations overnight.

The primary recruitment tools the group is accused of using were two websites through which users could set up appointments with women in the Boston area and Virginia. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the websites offered nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its news release about the case:

“The websites listed the height, weight and bust size of women available for appointments and depicted nude and/or semi-nude pictures of each. The women listed as available on the websites updated frequently, with updates to include ‘coming soon’ or ‘open’ to reflect an impending arrival of new women arriving in the area.”

The verification process on each site supposedly asked “interested sex buyers” to complete a form and provide their full names, email address, phone number, employer and reference if they had one in order to book an appointment.

Prosecutors said investigators identified a variety of “buyers” of the sexual services including politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors who had security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists, and accountants.

The charge against the three people accused of operating the brothel is conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.