FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.

The incident happened at Arlington Boulevard (Route 50) and Patrick Henry Drive.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that the undercover drug detective shot the man in his car as the man was trying to speed off, jumping curbs with the car.

The detective who opened fire was placed on administrative status, which is routine in situations like this one, while the police department investigates.