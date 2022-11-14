CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — The University of Virginia said the three people killed by a fellow student at the school Sunday, Nov. 14 were members of the football team. The students had returned from a class trip to Washington, D.C. when the shooting took place on campus.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry died in the shooting. Other people were hurt.

This provides a look at Chandler, Davis, and Perry, with information coming from the University of Virginia Athletics’ website.

Devin Chandler

Devin Chandler (University of Virginia Athletics)

Devin Chandler was a junior at the University of Virginia who transferred to the school from the University of Wisconsin. A wide receiver for the Cavaliers, Chandler’s hometown was Huntersville, N.C.

In addition to playing wide receiver in high school, Chandler was a defensive back.

The website for UVA Athletics said that Chandler, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, had not decided on his major.

Lavel Davis Jr.

Lavel Davis Jr. (University of Virginia Athletics)

A native of Dorchester, S.C., Lavel Davis Jr. was a UVA junior who played wide receiver. He was one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes on the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year watch list.

While in high school, Davis did not only play football. He played basketball and ran track.

A student in the College of Arts and Sciences, according to his bio on the UVA Athletics website, Davis had not decided on a major.

D’Sean Perry

D’Sean Perry (University of Virginia Athletics)

D’Sean Perry was a linebacker for the football team at the University of Virginia. The junior was from Miami, Fla., originally.

While attending high school, Perry played linebacker, defensive line, and tight end. The Studio Art major was named a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals. com, and 247sports.com.