CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) assumed the primary responsibility for the criminal investigation into the shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, at the request of the UVA Police Department.

Investigators said Christopher Jones Jr., 22, a student, opened fire, killing fellow students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry. All three were members of the University of Virginia football team. Two other people were hurt.

VSP provided an update into its investigation on Thursday, Nov. 17. Among the information provided, troopers said not only did police recover a gun near the site of the shooting, but they also found a handgun and rifle where Jones lived.

Troopers said their investigation found that Jones traveled with other UVA students to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13 to attend a theatre performance at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. After the play, the students and a professor ate dinner in the District. The professor and 22 students returned to Charlottesville in a chartered bus. They arrived at UVA around 10:15 p.m. the same day.

The chartered bus came to a stop at Culbreth Garage on The Grounds. As the students were getting up leave the bus, Jones supposedly pulled out a gun and started firing. As he left the bus, witnesses said he fired additional rounds. He left the immediate scene on foot, then left the entire area in his black Dodge Durango.

Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, police in Henrico County, Va. took Jones into custody after an officer saw Jones’ SUV and pulled him over in the 5700 block of Edgelawn St.

VSP investigators said they still were trying to piece together Jones’ movements between the time he left the University of Virginia and was picked up in Henrico County.

As of Thursday, investigators said they weren’t in a position to comment on Jones’ motives behind the shooting.

Virginia State Police said a handgun was recovered “in relative proximity to the shooting scene.” Police did not find any weapons on the chartered bus, itself. When investigators executed a search warrant where Jones lived in Charlottesville, they found a rifle and a handgun. Police turned over all the guns to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for processing.

VSP said its investigation included help from: