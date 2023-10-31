RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section started an investigation into AJP Educational Foundation, Inc. — also known as American Muslims for Palestine — for potential violations of Virginia’s Charitable Organization Registration and Licensure.

The Attorney General’s Office said it had reason to believe that American Muslims for Palestine may be soliciting contributions in Virginia without first having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

The office will be investigating allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for prohibited purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.

The nonprofit’s offices are located in Falls Church, Virginia, and by law, the Attorney General has the right to investigate.

DC News Now reached out to the Americans for Justice in Palestine organization for comment regarding the investigation and they provided a statement saying: