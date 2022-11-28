VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The office of Representative A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced that he passed away at 61 years old on Monday evening.

Officials said in the statement that he died after a long fight against colorectal cancer that started in 2013.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend,” Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said in a statement.

McEachin was elected to his position in the House of Representatives in 2016. McEachin had just won his reelection in this year’s midterm elections. The 4th district has most of its voters centered in the city of Richmond.

“The people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” the statement from Rountree read.