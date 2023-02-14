ADIYAMAN, Turkey (DC News Now) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s president announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake tore through the country on February 6. That makes it the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s history.

Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria. That brings the combined number of deaths in both countries to 39,000.

Rescue teams from around the world are working to find people buried alive, including Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.

That’s the highly-skilled search and rescue team based in Fairfax County.

“It’s a lot just to know that an earthquake that lasted about 40 seconds as it did with severe shaking can do so much damage,” said David Bulman, technical information specialist with Virginia Task Force 1.

It’s now the job of rescuers like Bulman to assess that damage and try to rescue people.

“Going out searching structure to see where possible victims to be found using our technical search capability with our cameras, our canine dogs,” Bulman said.

Virginia Task Force 1, alongside a team from Los Angeles, are stationed by USAID in Adiyaman in Southeastern Turkey.

Bulman said the problem is a lot of buildings have pancaked, meaning floors collapsed on each other, “Creating layers with not many voids, but as they collapse down they the lower levels will actually create more voids for people to be able to live it through and have large areas where people could actually be.”

Footage posted by Turkey’s National Defense Department showed an 18-year-old man pulled alive from rubble in Adiyaman on Tuesday reportedly by mine workers, 198 hours after the earthquake.

However, rescues are becoming rare.

“Many people have come out saying thank you to America, thank you for us to be there and it’s been very pleasurable just to be able to see the welcomeness from everybody here,” Bulman said.

Bulman said it’s an honor to represent Virginia and the United States.

“After everything that we’ve trained, to have the ability to come, put our training to use and try to bring closure to people, the pride for this team into this country has been remarkable,” Bulman said.

Bulman said the task force would be in Turkey until the local government ends urban search and rescue operations and they’re no longer needed.