VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A massage therapist in Virginia Beach is now facing charges, following a months-long investigation into claims of sexual assault.

Malik Williams (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Virginia Beach Police say they received the first complaint in April 2022 from a customer who said she was sexually assaulted during a massage at a business in the 4700 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Detectives immediately began investigating and identified 28-year-old Malik Williams of Hampton as a person of interest.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Williams, on August 19. He is accused in the sexual assault of multiple women during massage appointments and is facing five counts aggravated sexual battery, two counts object sexual penetration and three counts sexual assault.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. If you suspect you may have been a victim of Williams or if you have any information about potential crimes associated with this case, please contact the VBPD Special Victims Unit at (757) 385-4101.