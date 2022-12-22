VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday.

Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the day on Friday.

Winter weather shifted to rain on Thursday, but with plummeting temperatures overnight, VDOT warned motorists of re-freeze on roadways.

VDOT recommended that anyone who does hit the roads pack an emergency kit and blankets as well as make sure any phones are fully charged. They also offer a mobile 511 app that has real-time traffic and road conditions.

VDOT also reminded motorists of the following tips to stay safe as they travel:

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as shady spots and bridges.

Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles.

Freezing temperatures are supposed to set in as early as 4 a.m. on Friday and continue all day in different parts of Virginia.