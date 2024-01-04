FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With Virginia and other parts of the DMV expected to get their first true taste of winter through a storm system moving into the region on Jan. 6, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) stood ready to condition roads days ahead of time.

Ellen Kamilakis with VDOT’s Northern Virginia District said Thursday that crews planned to start brining roads at 12 a.m. Friday to pretreat surfaces before any well ahead of any snowfall that the state sees.

Kamilakis said that crews would hit places that freeze first. Those included bridges, overpasses, and any elevated places throughout NoVA.

Given the forecast as of Thursday, Kamilakis said VDOT’s focus would be on roadways in Loudoun County, specifically Routes 7, 50, and 9.