VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said Monday that it was preparing for severe weather that areas across the state may experience.

With heavy rain and wind expected to reach western parts of the state earlier in the afternoon and eastern areas closer to midnight, VDOT said that places east of Interstate 81 would have the worst conditions. The forecast showed wind up to 75 mph, hail and possible tornadoes in some areas.

VDOT said that travelers should pay attention to weather reports as well as official announcements. Anyone driving in Virginia can get updated information about roads by calling 511, going to www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 app.

If you don’t have to be on the roads, VDOT recommends staying inside.

VDOT said that there may be downed trees and power lines as well as flooding that could impact roadways. VDOT said that if anyone sees downed wires they should stay away and not touch anything that might be tangled. Power companies will remove wires so that crews can tackle anything else blocking roads.

If you see any road hazards such as downed trees, debris or flooding, you should contact VDOT online or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

VDOT asked drivers to follow these guidelines during the severe weather: