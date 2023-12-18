RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is launching the “Control Your Care” campaign to help educate Virginians about laws designed to benefit patients.

The campaign comes after VHHA conducted a poll which found that most Virginians aren’t taking advantage of tools to help them understand the cost of their care.

“Not only do people not know that these tools are out there, but most people, even those who do, don’t take advantage of them,” Julian Walker, Vice President of Communications for VHHA told 8News.

The poll found that 85% of Virginians don’t shop or compare prices before seeking care, despite laws requiring hospitals to post pricing information online for consumers.

The poll also found that 61% of people haven’t heard about a state law enabling them to ask providers for a good faith price estimate at least three days before they receive scheduled non-emergency care.

“When the hospital is providing a good-faith estimate, that is based on their knowledge of the patient and the patient’s insurance, but some of that is still going to be subject to what the insurance company ultimately pays,” Walker explained.

Plus, four in five Virginians said they didn’t know Virginia has a law protecting patients from surprise medical billing if they’re treated by an out-of-network doctor at an in-network facility during an emergency.

“You essentially are protected from the dispute between the healthcare provider and the insurance company over resolving the unpaid amount,” said Walker. “The out-of-network insurance amount.”

Walker says the campaign has already launched online and on social media, with TV and radio ads starting after the holidays.