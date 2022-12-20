FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A wandering llama caught the attention of a number of people in Fairfax County Monday, including police officers who helped round her up.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared night-vision video of the efforts to wrangle the llama as well as body camera footage from officers who were out there. Viewers can follow the progress as officers chase the llama, eventually catching her so she could be taken to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

The shelter shared a picture of the llama in its barn on its Facebook page. In the post, the shelter said it was trying to get the stray llama back to its rightful home. The post went on to explain that Fairfax County Animal Protection police rescued her after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.

Fairfax County Animal Shelter

A comment on the Facebook post provided an update to followers and other page visitors Tuesday, saying that the llama’s owner had been found and was picking her up.