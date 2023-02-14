VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — An annual law in Virginia about outdoor fires goes into effect on Wednesday.

Virginia’s “4 PM Burning Law” is in effect each year from February 15 through April 30. The law prohibits any open-air burning before 4 p.m. “if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods.”

“Any outdoor fire that is not covered and/or contained within non-flammable barriers,” including your typical campfire, is included in this ban. There are some exceptions, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF):

The fire is completely contained with a ring of rocks, cinderblocks, metal ring or something similar

The fire is covered by a 1/4 inch or smaller metal screen

VDOF said that even if these requirements are met, the fire still has to be attended at all times and everything flammable needs to be cleared from a 20-foot area around the fire.

You can also light a fire in any commercially-available chiminea or fire pit with the small metal screen as long as they are in good condition. Charcoal or gas-fired barbeque grills are also exempt.

If you are looking to light a fire, that is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the fire is always attended and proper precautions are taken.

VDOF said that some counties may have more restrictive regulations. You can see more information about county restrictions on their Burn Ban Map online.

You can learn more about the 4 PM Burning Law on VDOF’s website.