FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite calls from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ban most abortions, current Virginia law still allows for clinics to provide abortions. Now, in a post-Roe era, abortion clinics in the commonwealth could be stretched to their limits by new demand.

Those clinics prepare for an influx of people from outside of Virginia while simultaneously evaluating what they’re still legally allowed to provide.

“We want to make sure that we stay open and that we’re staying open according to the law so we can remain open that we don’t get shut down,” said Mike Scheinberg, the development director with the Falls Church Healthcare Center.

In an interview with DC News Now, Scheinberg said he expects an increase of between two and eight patients per day. He said a standard day involves about 10-to-12 patients, while he anticipates a standard day becoming closer to 14-to-18.

Dozens of states have either banned or are getting set to ban abortions. Scheinberg thinks their residents could seek care in Virginia.

“Mostly, it’s people right now who are local,” he said. “That’s going to change once appointments are overbooked or the appointments run out in places like Roanoke, which are very close to the states which have really severely restricted abortion.”

That could mean Virginia’s already limited abortion resources could be stretched thin.

“We have been increasing our staff and our physicians and our appointment availability,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which operates clinics across the country, including one in Charlottesville, Va., and another in Alexandria. “Virginia is now, and will remain, a beacon of hope for people all over the country.”

Despite some states threatening extradition for those who get an abortion, Scheinberg said, for now, the message from the clinic’s attorneys has been clear.

“We can see patients who are from out of state just in the same way that we were seeing them beforehand,” he said. “And we’re going to go ahead and do that. If things change, then, we may need to pivot. But we work very closely with our legal counsel.”

Scheinberg also said the clinic is preparing for what he said could be a more emboldened protest group, who he said may “feel that because this ruling occurred, they have more of an authority to be able to harass patients.” He said he wants to expand clinic escorts from once a week to seven days a week.