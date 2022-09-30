VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is one of two dozen Republican Attorneys General who signed a letter in opposition to a new policy that would allow credit card companies to more accurately track purchases at gun shops.

The new policy adds a four-digit code, known as a Merchant Category Code (MCC) for a gun and ammunition store. Previously, there were tons of MCCs for stores including barber shops or book stores.

The change came after a vote by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to add the new MCC.

According to Citi Bank, the MCCs are used to categorize, track, and restrict transactions and could also be used for tax reporting or promotion purposes.

In the letter signed by Miyares and the other attorneys general, they write: “Purposefully tracking this information can only result in its misuse, either unintentional or deliberate.” They shared fears of creating a “list of gun buyers.”

DC News Now reached out to Miyares for an interview, but he instead sent the following statement.

“When Virginians lawfully purchase firearms with credit cards, it should be no one’s business but their own. Big government and big business already collect and track enough of our private data. This new policy will do little more than put Virginians’ privacy at risk, and discourage law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right to purchase a firearm. To reduce gun violence, we need to get violent, repeat offenders off our streets instead of tracking lawful purchases at Bass Pro Shop.”

Katie Fox, the state extreme risk lead with the Virginia chapter of Mom’s Demand Action, sees this as a common-sense solution.

“As a gun owner myself, it doesn’t bother me at all,” she said.

Fox said so many purchases can be tracked and hopes the biggest impact this policy would have is allowing banks to contact law enforcement about potentially suspicious sales.

“If that means that we catch something before the next Las Vegas [mass shooting] happens, then I think it’s a worthwhile facet of the gun violence prevention toolbox.”

In a statement, Visa said it doesn’t view private companies as “moral arbiters” and doesn’t allow a purchase to be denied “based on which MCC they fall under.”

To read the entire letter Miyares signed, click here.