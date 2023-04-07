RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares called out D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders for the way they are addressing crime in the District.

On Thursday, Miyares tweeted a picture of a letter he sent to Bowser, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. In the tweet, Miyares wrote: “Washington, D.C. is dealing with a crime explosion, and D.C. crime is Virginia crime.”

Miyares’ office told DC News Now the letter was a direct response to the killing of Christy Bautista. Bautista, who lived in Virginia, was killed in a hotel in the District on April 1 after she attended a concert in the city.

In the letter, Miyares said it’s apparent that D.C. can’t protect the people who live in the District or the thousands of Virginians who commute to it.

Mendelson told DC News Now, “He’s been in office for over a year, and this is the first he’s ever reached out to my office. He could have called me up. I’d be happy to meet with him.”

The council chairman said in the case of Bautista’s killing, the person arrested for her murder had been released by a federally appointed judge pending sentencing as a result of a plea bargain the accused killer made with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“We have a serious problem with gun trafficking from Virginia into the District. I’d be happy to work with him on that,” stated Mendelson. “I think there’s a misunderstanding on his part that decisions that are made by federal agencies are somehow our fault. and, obviously, they’re not. We don’t make charging decisions. That’s made by the U.S. Attorney.”

Mendelson told DC News Now that Police Chief Robert Contee said violent crime is down, compared to 10 years ago.

“I do think that we, as a government, have to be responsive to citizens who are concerned about crime but I think rhetoric such as from other folks creates this perception, this false perception of lawlessness and disorder,” said Mendelson. “Do people feel safe? There are a lot of folks who think we should be doing more and I think we should be doing more.”

Mendelson said for Miyares simply to blame D.C. leaders without fully understanding the situation or reaching out is a challenge.

“The struggle that I have had is getting our federal partners to do more working with us,” Mendelson said.