RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued his legal opinion Thursday that recent changes to guidance affecting transgender students comply with state and federal laws.

Miyares offered the opinion at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin who, along with his administration, came under fire from many for the Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, which, among other things, says that transgender students in Virginia’s public schools have to use restrooms associated with their sex at birth rather than the gender with which they identify. Additionally, school staff members are expected to consult with parents when it comes to the pronouns with which a student chooses to identify before varying from the traditional uses of he/him/his and she/her/hers.

Miyares’s office said the attorney general’s opinion clarifies “the model policies comply with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act,” and that “local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with them.”

“This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government. In fact, the rights of parents are one of our oldest and most fundamental liberty interests. The Model Policies ensure that all students are treated with dignity and that parental involvement remains at the center. These policies are fully compliant with the law, and school boards across the Commonwealth should support and implement them. It’s not just common sense, it’s the law, Miyares said.

ACLU of Virginia was quick to offer a response to Miyares’ opinion through its legal director, Eden Heilman:

VDOE’s proposed model policies are part of a coordinated, national effort to erase transgender and nonbinary students from the classroom. At best, they invite discrimination; at worst, they require it. Attorney General Jason Miyares’ opinion defending the policies is every bit as cruel and misguided as the policies themselves. But like all attorney general opinions, today’s is only advisory, not binding: Virginia courts are not required to follow it. School boards continue to have an obligation to create safe, inclusive school environments for all students in compliance with state and federal law. The Youngkin administration should be ashamed for ignoring the record-breaking number of Virginians who submitted comments opposing these policies, and for continuing to play politics with young people’s lives rather than address the very real needs of Virginia’s education system. Eden Heilman, Legal Director, ACLU of Virginia

Several school boards from across the state, including those in Alexandria, Arlington County, and Prince William County, previously said they would not adopt Youngkin’s transgender model policies.