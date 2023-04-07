Jason Miyares joins fellow GOP members of Congress who say DC is unsafe; Residents and city leaders push back.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many D.C. officials and residents said that the District doesn’t have a runaway crime problem, but Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares believes crime is out of control in the nation’s capital.

Miyares wrote a letter to top D.C. officials that mentioned the killing of Virginia resident Christy Bautista last week in a hotel. She was in the District for a concert.

Miyares has joined many GOP members in Congress who have taken aim at violence in the city with murders and other crimes spiking from the previous year along with high-profile incidents including a brutal attack last month of a staffer for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

“I’m a guy that goes where the facts lead me. Murders are up by over 30 percent in the District. Carjackings are up. Armed robberies are up. Sexual assaults are up 84 percent,” he said. “So violent crime is absolutely up.”

The attorney general said Bautista’s random murder “by a stranger” who had been previously arrested for armed robbery but was released on bond was tragic enough. But crime is something many Virginians feel, he insisted.

“We have over 3 million Virginians that live in the D.C. metro area, so many of them commute into the District. I can tell you from talking with them, they know that crime is up,” Miyares said. “They’re seeing it on the streets.”

Virginia’s top law enforcement official weighing in on D.C.’s crime issues doesn’t sit well with Ellen Loughran of the District.

“Crime is troubling to everyone, every American citizen,” she said.

Republicans should not have interfered when it rejected the City Council’s reforms to the criminal code which many in the District say is outdated. GOP congressional members said it doesn’t make the District safe and it’s their job as the federal overseer of D.C. to accept or reject laws enacted.

When asked if Virginians she knows feel unsafe in D.C., Loughran said, “No, none of my friends do.”

“I think the Republicans definitely have an objective here and that’s the keep carping on this subject until the election,” she added.

Trent Fulton of D.C. said he echoes that view.

“I don’t think there is any reason why the Republicans in Congress or the attorney general in Virginia should be chiming in when D.C. is supposed to be an independent jurisdiction,” Fulton said.

City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said crime is up compared to last year to date. “But compare last year to the year before or compare this year with 10 years ago, crime is actually down,” he added.

Mendelson said the Virginia attorney general isn’t helping with his rhetoric.

“I’m going to argue with anybody that hey crime is down and therefore we don’t need to pay attention,” Mendelson said. “But the rhetoric creates a false impression that the city is far more dangerous and that’s just not true.”

Miyares said acknowledges that there’s an issue with federal officials that oversee the District not prosecuting cases – a contention D.C. officials say is the real problem.

“I completely agree with the mayor that we need our federal prosecutors to prosecute,” he said. “The fact that 60 percent of arrests aren’t being prosecuted is a problem.”

Cecil Muhammad of D.C. said this is more about the GOP micromanaging his city.

“It’s always been an issue with them trying to take control of D.C. affairs,” he said. “It’s a political game to acknowledge something that they’re trying to try to take charge of and discredit D.C. and the Democrats.”

But Miyares said D.C. does have a crime problem and that city officials have to take responsibility for that.

“The first step is acknowledging there is an issue,” he said.