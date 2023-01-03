FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday. Callers said the car was on its side, and the driver couldn’t get out.

Emergency workers rescued the driver, Shaquille O’Mar Webb, 28, of Cumberland,

Va.

The sheriff’s office said it found that Webb had crossed the middle of the roadway and hit the pickup truck that had two people from West Virginia inside it. Deputies said Webb was “incoherent and unable to answer questions or identify himself.” They added that he had a large amount of money on him. They searched his car in order to identify him. They said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, and an unidentified substance. Combined, the drugs and other substance weighed 13 ounces. The sheriff’s office said the value of the three was $26,000.

Deputies thought Webb may have been impaired by the use of marijuana and they got a search warrant for a blood draw.

As a result of the crash and the evidence collected, Webb faced charges of Felony Possession of Controlled Substances with the Intent to Distribute (2 counts), DUID, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and No Insurance. Additionally, there were two traffic infractions against him.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Webb was under medical observation but in custody, awaiting his medical release and transfer to the county’s adult detention center.