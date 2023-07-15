LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It is a commonwealth tradition as the Virginia Commonwealth Games are taking things to the next level with the addition of adaptive sports to include athletes who may have a physical and/or intellectual disability. Saturday at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm at LU’s softball stadium they will have challenger baseball games. The main games weekend is from July 20-23. The opening ceremonies are next Friday beginning at 5:30 at Liberty’s indoor football practice facility.